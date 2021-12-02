COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri says employees must submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 18, 2022.
On Nov. 18, the UM System Board of Curators voted to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff, faculty and student employees at all four UM System campuses.
Curators voted 7-1-1 to comply with the Biden administration's mandate for federal contractors. MU says the situation is "fluid" as the federal contractor mandate is being contested in the courts, including in Missouri, which was filed by Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
In an email to the campus community Thursday, the university said employees must upload an image of their COVID-19 vaccination record through myHR, MyZou or ReadySet.
Employees can take their record to the Office of Human Resources in Jesse Hall to receive a signed verification certificate if they do not wish to directly upload the record.
MU says exemptions will be given to those with a "sincerely held religious belief or verified medical reason."
Some exemptions could also be given if the university confirms an employee has no interaction with employees who work in connection with federal contacts. MU explained this means no possibility of contact in parking garages, elevators or other common areas.
Those who do not comply with the mandate will be "subject to counseling and education," followed by verbal and written warnings. MU says continued noncompliance may result in termination.
Two vaccination clinics will be held for MU employees and students on campus over the next week. One and two-dose series and booster shots will be available.
- Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Student Center
- Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stotler Lounge at Memorial Union North