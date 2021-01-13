COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will require COVID-19 arrival testing for all students living in Residential Life buildings, but MU officials indicate that most students are testing before they arrive in Columbia.
Dr. Scott Henderson, Assistant Director of MU's Student Health Center, said most students are getting tested before they come back to Columbia.
"It provides them the ability to isolate at home should they need to," Dr. Henderson said.
All undergraduate students living on campus must be tested by Jan. 21.
Some returning students are already being tested at Parking Structure #7, just outside of University Hospital.
150 students have been tested on campus since Monday, as of Wednesday morning. Four students have tested positive.
Students must get either the PCR nasal test or a rapid antigen test. Antibody tests won't give the university the information necessary to determine active spread.
Only undergraduate students living in Residential Life buildings are required to get tested, but testing is open for all other undergraduate students starting on Sunday at the Hearnes Center.
On-campus testing costs are expected to be covered by CARES Act funding, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
"With the majority of students getting their tests done at home, that does not affect us at all in terms of cost," Basi said.
The required testing for students living on-campus will cover about a quarter of the total student population.
797 students have made appointments for in-person testing, but only 89 are students living off-campus.