COLUMBIA — After nearly five months of masks and social distancing in class, fall semester at the University of Missouri has come to an end.
Throughout this past semester, COVID-19 costs quickly added up for the university.
“I'm definitely coming back, but I wish things were better," MU freshman Jacqueline Glenn said.
The university had to spend millions on COVID-19 related costs, ranging from safety kits, contact tracing, testing, student quarantines and additional custodial contracts.
Records obtained by KOMU 8 show MU has spent around $20 million on COVID-19 related expenses this semester alone.
The school spent around $3.2 million on maintenance and custodial staff payroll. $2.6 million went to PPE and disinfectants. $1.5 million was spent on testing and contact tracing.
Quarantine housing was also a big expense; MU spent $1.3 million on student quarantine housing.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi says he’s proud of how hard staff worked to keep students safe. He added the school’s COVID-19 expenses will be covered through the CARES Act
MU estimates it'll spend about $12 million next semester on COVID-19 related expenses.