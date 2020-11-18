COLUMBIA - Scientists at the University of Missouri are currently collecting blood samples of students, faculty and staff who previously tested positive for COVID-19 to examine antibody levels.
The project focuses in on understanding how our immune system responds to this virus after the infection itself.
"[T]here is more that needs to be understood--for instance, how do different members of the population--particularly. the younger, college-age demographic who are relatively highly socially active, develop immunity to this disease, and how long can that immunity be expected to last against possible reinfection," Ram Raghavan, the project's primary investigator and a professor in MU College of Veterinary Medicine and MU School of Health Professions said.
For participants, the study entails at least four separate blood draws with no personal information about the participants being made public for purposes of privacy protection.
MU School of Medicine associate professor Mark Daniels is leading a team of immunologists in analyzing the study's blood samples. He said developing a better understanding of our bodies' immune systems could help identify long-term protection against the virus.
In using analyzing equipment and antibody tests from Siemens Healthineers, Daniels' lab is able to process about 125 blood samples an hour. Participants can expect to receive test results as early as 24 hours afterwards.
Among these tests are those which are intended to detect Immunoglobulin M, the first antibody generated when fighting an infection, and Immunoglobulin G, which takes longer to form but is more prevalent in long-lasting immunity.
Although the study's participants are gated within the MU community, what the research project may find could be insightful to the larger scientific community.
"If as a society we were to eventually start considering public health policies for people who have previously been infected, we need to gather data...to make these decisions, and this research can help play a part in that process," Lynelle Phillips, a MU School of Health Professions professor and project collaborator stated.
Anyone interested in participating is invited to e-mail mucvmcovidstudy@umsystem.edu to learn more.