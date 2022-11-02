COLUMBIA - Researchers from the MU School of Medicine say they discovered a high level of COVID-19 and influenza co-infections in mid-Missouri during last year's flu season.
The research comes from 462 patients at MU Health Care who tested positive for COVID-19 and were subsequently tested for influenza during the 2021-2022 season.
The monthly co-infection rate was as high as 48% among individuals with COVID-19. Of those who were positive for COVID-19, 33% also tested positive for the flu. Out of the patients with COVID-19, 51% had the delta variant, while 38% had the omicron variant.
Those who were infected with the omicron variant and those who received at least one flu vaccine during the 2020-2022 influenza seasons were less likely to become co-infected with both the flu and COVID-19, the study said. They were also less likely to become hospitalized.
“Despite low flu vaccine effectiveness for the 2021-2022 season, which was estimated at less than 16%, our study highlights the importance of influenza vaccinations, as they appear to not only offer some protection against influenza infections but importantly, against COVID-19 and flu co-infections,” professor and senior author Henry Wan, PhD, said.
Wan said co-infections peaked in October 2021 at 48% when the delta variant was dominant. It reached its lowest point in January 2022 when the omicron variant prevailed.
Researchers urged testing and vaccinations for both the flu and COVID-19 in patients experiencing respiratory illness symptoms.
Their study, “SARS-CoV-2 and influenza co-infection; a cross sectional study in central Missouri during the 2021-2022 influenza season,” was recently published in the journal "Virology."