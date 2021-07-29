COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri is "temporarily reinstating" some indoor masking requirements beginning Aug. 2, according to a news release from the university.
All students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in classrooms, as well as meeting spaces where social distancing is not possible. Classes are set to begin Aug. 23.
The requirement will be reviewed by Sept. 15, the university said in a news release.
If you are not fully vaccinated, in the remaining indoor spaces on campus you are required to wear a mask.
Even if fully vaccinated, the university recommends wearing a mask in other indoor spaces, which align with the CDC's latest recommendations. Vaccinated individuals can also avoid quarantine after an exposure.
Exceptions to these requirements and recommendations include:
- When you are alone in a workspace.
- When your workspace has at least a 6-foot distance between all employees or has physical barriers between employees – such as a plexiglass shield or cubicle wall.
- When you are eating or drinking and 6 feet away from others or divided by a physical barrier, such as a plexiglass shield or cubicle wall.
- When you are with small numbers of people you consistently live or work with daily (known as a stable group) including roommates, officemates or lab coworkers.
Some places across campus, like MU Health Care, School of Medicine and facilities in the College of Veterinary Medicine, may have different requirements that are specific to their units.
Students, faculty and staff are "strongly urged to get vaccinated" and upload an image of their COVID-19 vaccination records or cards, which will be kept confidential.
The university says uploading your records will help them have a measure of COVID rates within the campus community and guide how they might adjust policies to promote a safe environment. Students can upload to myZou, and faculty/staff can upload information to myHR.
Students, faculty and staff who upload information will be entered in drawings to win prizes. Drawings will begin in mid-August for prizes such as tuition discounts for students, dinner with head coaches or free parking for a year.
The university will offer walk-in vaccination events on campus:
- Aug. 10 – Jesse Hall – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Aug. 20 – Lawn at Southwest – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Aug. 24 & 25 – MU Student Center – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Week of Aug. 30 – MU Student Health Center – facility hours (students only)
More vaccination events can be found on KOMU.com/Vaccine.