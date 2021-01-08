COLUMBIA — MU sent out an email in late December announcing that all students who live on campus must be tested for COVID-19 before officially moving in for the semester.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said they expect over half of residential life students to get tested prior to traveling to Columbia. In a survey sent out, about 1,000 students will get tested when they arrive in Columbia. Basi said they will set up stations in the Hearnes Center for students to get tested.
"We're making sure we have space throughout the line, to make sure everyone's socially distant while waiting in line," Basi said.
Students have the week before until the semester begins and the week classes start to receive their negative COVID test. If they test positive for the virus if in Columbia, they will be moved to isolation. Students who are showing symptoms upon arrival will be isolated as well.
Basi says the university expects requiring students to show a negative COVID test before returning to campus will allow the university to better respond and prevent a spike in cases.
Sara Humm, community relations specialist for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said she hopes the new testing requirements will help bring down positivity numbers in all of Boone County.
Members of Greek Life, who are not a part of Residential Life, will not be required to show a negative test when they arrive back to campus. MU still strongly encourages them to get tested regardless.
Most students are happy to see some sort of precaution taking place for the spread of COVID-19, but some feel it's not enough. MU student Cameron Brewer is more worried than he was last fall because of the COVID-19 UK variant, which is said to be more infectious, and the fact cases are up nationwide.
"I believe I'd feel a lot more confident and safe if there was a mass testing program where every student had access to regularly scheduled COVID tests," Brewer said.
Another MU student, Quynh Tran, said she's glad for the testing but worries about the cleanliness of her residential hall.
"I live in a community-style dorm, and that was one issue that I noticed during the fall was that (MU) said bathroom cleaning was gonna happen twice a day," Tran said. "Sometimes, it only happened once a day or not at all."
Basi says the university hopes this will keep positive COVID-19 cases down and that students understand the responsibilities they have as an individual.
"We have been very clear, and we have done several communications to students on our expectations, just like we were very clear about our expectations with COVID responsibility and with behavior related to COVID," Basi said. "We expect our students to fulfill this requirement and we are tracking to make sure the requirement is being fulfilled."