MID-MISSOURI-- Multiple COVID-19 testing sites will close in observance of the holidays Thursday and Friday. Plan ahead if you know you'll need to take a COVID-19 test.
Capital Region Medical Center drive-thru testing site
The Capital Region testing site in Jefferson City will be closed on Christmas Day. The drive-thru will be open on Christmas Eve 7 a.m. until noon.
The site will reopen Saturday at its normal time, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SSM Health Jefferson City & Audrain testing locations
The SSM Health drive thru testing sites in Jefferson City and Audrain will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday.
The site in Audrain will also be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Jefferson City's drive-thru will reopen Sunday, Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing site is located at the Health Plaza East entrance of the hospital.
In Mexico, the site will reopen Monday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. It is located at the main/north entrance of the hospital off Love and Monroe Streets.
Columbia Hy-Vee locations (East Nifong, Conley, West Broadway)
The three Columbia Hy-Vee pharmacies will not conduct COVID-19 testing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The three locations will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m. Sign up here for a test.
Sam's Health Mart locations
Sam's Health Mart's two locations in Moberly (300 North Morley Street and 530 East US Highway 24) and one in Fayette (300 North Church Street) will be closed Thursday, Christmas Eve, and Friday, Christmas Day.
The testing centers will reopen Monday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. Sign up here for a test.
MU Health Care drive-thru testing site
The MU Health Care drive-thru testing site will be close early at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Christmas Day.
The testing site will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m. and will close at 12 p.m.
The testing site is on the north side of Mizzou North building at 115 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia.
Boone Hospital Center drive-thru testing site
Boone Hospital Center's drive-thru testing site will be closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day. The site will reopen Saturdays at 8 a.m. and will close at 12 p.m.
The drive-thru will be open with normal hours on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.
The testing site is located west of the hospital at the Doctor's Building, 1504 East Broadway.