MID-MISSOURI-- Multiple COVID-19 testing sites will close in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday and Friday. Plan ahead if you know you'll need to take a COVID-19 test.
Capital Region Medical Center drive-thru testing site
The Capital Region testing site in Jefferson City will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The site will reopen Friday at its normal time, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SSM Health Jefferson City & Audrain testing locations
The SSM Health drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Jefferson City and Mexico will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The site in Mexico will be closed on Friday, Nov. 27, as well.
Jefferson City's testing site will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at the Health Plaza East entrance at the hospital.
Columbia Hy-Vee locations (East Nifong, Conley, West Broadway)
The three Columbia Hy-Vee pharmacies will not conduct COVID-19 testing Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 due to Thanksgiving.
The three locations will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m. Sign up here.
Memorial Baptist Church
The Memorial Baptist Church (1634 Paris Road) in Columbia will not hold COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Nov. 26 or Friday, Nov. 27 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The church's testing site will reopen Monday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Sign up here.
Sam's Health Mart locations
Sam's Health Mart's two locations in Moberly (300 North Morley Street and 530 East US Highway 24) and one in Fayette (300 North Church Street) will be closed Thursday due to Thanksgiving.
The testing centers will reopen Monday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Sign up here.
MU Health Care drive-thru testing site
The MU Health Care drive-thru testing site will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The testing site will reopen Friday at 8 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.
The testing site is on the north side of Mizzou North building at 115 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia.
Boone Hospital Center drive-thru testing site
Boone Hospital Center's drive-thru testing site will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The site will reopen Friday at 7 a.m. and will close at 3 p.m.
The testing site is located west of the hospital at the Doctor's Building, 1504 East Broadway.