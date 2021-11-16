COLUMBIA – Since March 2020, the United States has totaled more than 47 million COVID-19 infections and more than 753,000 deaths.
Though most people recover and can return to some sense of normalcy, there are some people who battle COVID-19 symptoms for weeks, or even months.
According to the CDC, some of those who are infected may deal with ‘post-COVID conditions" which includes a variety of new, returning or continuous health issues that some people may experience four or more weeks after being infected.
A campaign run by global health initiative Resolve to Save Lives launched Tuesday morning, entitled "Voices of Long COVID."
The goal of the campaign is to spread awareness and knowledge of ‘long COVID,’ which is one of the post-COVID conditions described by the CDC. It also aims to promote vaccination among people ages 18 to 29.
Twenty-year-old Katelyn Van Dyke is a University of Missouri student and is featured in the campaign. She said she is still battling with symptoms nearly a year after she initially tested positive. Before infection, Van Dyke said she was very ‘active and healthy’ in her daily life.
Katelyn got COVID-19 in November 2020. A year later, memory loss and shortness of breath are now a part of her daily routine. She’s telling her Long COVID story so that you won’t have one to tell. https://t.co/e00pTI4GG2 #VoicesofLongCovid pic.twitter.com/5QjBZOgOW2— Resolve to Save Lives (@ResolveTSL) November 16, 2021
COVID symptoms can vary by the person, and Van Dyke has dealt with a variety of symptoms.
“I'm struggling with what I like to call flare ups, [which is] just stress or illness of any kind,” Van Dyke said. “[This] can cause extreme fatigue, muscle pain, even a little bit of brain fog, memory loss type stuff.”
Van Dyke said her struggles with memory loss have completely changed everything in her life. Daily life is nothing near normal or the same for her, Van Dyke said.
“I have post-it notes for absolutely everything now, even if it's the smallest thing, like remember to eat a meal at five o'clock today,” Van Dyke said. “So, my walls will just be completely covered with those, just so I can remember and get through my day.”
As for vaccinations, experts believe that booster shots are going to be key in terms of reducing the spread during the holiday season and upcoming months.
MU Health Care's vaccine co-chair Dr. Laura Morris said it is important for people to get their boosters, especially since the protection from the first two doses diminishes after six months.
“There is some evidence that after about six months, protection starts to drop,” Dr. Morris said. “It helps to get a booster to push the immune system back up and give [people] a little additional protection because that immunity starts to wane or drop off."
Booster shots have not been authorized for all adults yet, as it only is approved for high-risk individuals. However, it was reported Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration will authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot for all adults shortly, in cooperation with the CDC.