JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Parson announced the cancellation of mass vaccination clinics through Feb. 19 due to the extreme winter weather and cold temperatures felt throughout the state.
"Missouri is experiencing severe winter weather that makes driving dangerous and threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold," Parson said.
Parson also said weather conditions would likely delay vaccine shipments.
The state is in the process of rescheduling the clinics, but encouraged those registered this week to check other vaccinators in their area.
The cancellations won't impact the weekly regional vaccine allocations.
Vaccines for the canceled events will be redistributed to area hospitals with emergency generators to keep the doses safe.
The events scheduled to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being postponed, but doses will be retained in the region. The CDC says the second dose can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose.
The following mid-Missouri clinics have been canceled or postponed:
Region A Booster Dose Location (those who received their first dose)
- County: Pettis
- Location: State Fair Grounds (MO Ag Theatre)
- Address: 2503 W. 16th Street, Sedalia
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 18, Friday, Feb. 19
- Time: Thursday, 12-5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Region B Booster Site Location (those who received their first dose)
- County: Randolph
- Location: Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park
- Address: 109 Rothwell Park Road, Moberly
- Date: Friday, Feb. 19
- Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Region F Booster Dose Location (those who received their first dose)
- County: Audrain
- Location: Mexico Memorial Airport
- Address: 11918 US 54, Mexico
- Date: Friday, Feb. 19
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For a full list of the sites that were on this week's list, click here.