FULTON — Happy Campers Learning Center will be opening its doors soon for children ages six weeks to 12 years.
Owner and director Mallory Morice of the center said opening a day care is something she’s always dreamed of.
Morice has implemented a COVID-19 plan to limit contact and follow CDC guidelines.
“In all of our bathrooms, they will have the touchless sinks, touchless toilets for flushing, touchless soap dispensers all installed,” Morice said.
The child care also has an air purification system installed that will go throughout the building. All employees inside the building will be wearing masks.
Morice said there will also be health sanitation stations. Staff will administer daily temperature and health screenings for staff and children.
Since the start of the pandemic there has been a significant financial impact for child care centers. The National Association for the Education of Young Children states that child care providers are taking on debt, spending savings and cutting costs to hold programs together.
Morice said starting a business right now is a little scary financially.
“It’s been challenging to start a business during a pandemic for sure,” Morice said. “A lot of things are moving a little slower than we had originally thought.”
Fulton has always struggled with a lack of child care.
Morice said it's a need in the community and will be worth it.
Happy Campers Learning Center is currently taking applications for families seeking child care and is hiring employees.