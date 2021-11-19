COLUMBIA — Molly Shoop, a progressive care unit nurse at MU Health Care, said ahead of the holidays, morale is high in the hospital.
"Patient morale overall with the restrictions lifted has tremendously helped," Shoop said.
Shoop said the change in COVID-19 visitor restrictions and the CDC director's recommendation of an expansion of adults eligible for the booster shot are both lights in an otherwise dark time.
"It was difficult for the patients not being able to have their loved ones there so as a nurse you kind of had to play that part for them and take the extra time with them that their family wasn't able to provide," Shoop said.
The CDC director authorized the Pfizer and Moderna booster dose late Friday afternoon. This comes less than one week from Thanksgiving, a time that the CDC and local health officials are warning could increase case counts.
Heading into the winter months and holiday season that could bring about increased cases, Shoop said she has hope because of her patients and coworkers.
"For me, I almost feel resilient," Shoop said. "There is nothing that us nurses can't overcome here. That's how I keep my morale up as a nurse. I've already been through the hardest part of my career at this point."
Kristi Campbell, the director of the Cole County Health Department, said people are still looking for vaccines on a daily basis for a variety of reasons.
"There does seem to be some demand whether its people's first, second or third dose. There is still some demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in the community," Campbell said. "People are like, 'Oh well, if there are more cases maybe I should go and get that vaccine,' or it could just be 'Oh it's flu shot time, I'm going to get my booster,' or it could be their six months."
Campbell said the health department and hospitals are ready to adapt as needed to help keep cases down during the holiday season.
"Everyone has learned so in the last six to eight months about the vaccine and how to stream line the processes," Campbell said. "We're all pretty good about adapting and we'll just increase staff if we need to based on the demand."
Campbell said people with questions on whether they should get the booster shot, should reach out to their physician.