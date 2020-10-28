COLUMBIA - COVID-19 antigen tests are coming to some area schools and school districts.
The Abbott BinaxNow Antigen Test will be able to test individuals and provide results in about 15 minutes.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received about 583,000 tests from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
It will send those tests to 330 schools and school districts across Missouri.
Columbia Public Schools will receive over 20,000 tests for students and staff in the district.
"They are only accessible to our students and employees," CPS Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "They are not accessible to family members and others in the community."
The tests will be available for CPS middle and high school students, even though they aren't learning in-person.
The first wave of shipments were sent on Monday, but districts will receive the tests in increments.
Tests will be administered for free by nurses in the school districts.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education confirmed that Jefferson City School District would not be receiving any of the antigen tests.
Jefferson City School District Health Services Director Chad Sooter said the district did not apply for the antigen testing.
"At this time, we are finding that the availability of testing and the services being offered by our local medical providers is satisfactory to meet our testing needs," Sooter said.
Sooter mentioned the district's main concern was finding a way to safely provide the tests onsite at the school buildings that would not be in conflict with its re-entry safety procedures.
He also said providing the tests onsite would pull the school nurse personnel away from providing services to students.
Boonville R-1, Centralia R-VI, Cole County R-I and R-V, Fulton 58, Hallsville R-IV and Moberly school districts will also receive tests.
The BinaxNow antigen test uses a minimally-invasive nose swab that is transferred to a lateral flow card, which will indicate if a person is negative or positive for the virus.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the tests are just as accurate as the molecular PCR test.
A negative result with the antigen test might require a PCR test to confirm the result. PCR tests can take up to a week for results to come back, depending on the lab conducting the test.
DESE representative Mallory McGowin said the rapid nature of the tests should help districts mitigate the virus in their schools.
"What these antigen tests are able to do, specifically as we move into cold and flu season, is give the school the knowledge of if a child's runny nose is COVID," McGowin said. "You can move on to the next course of action and know if the virus is on site in just 15 minutes."
McGowin said students will not be able to use the antigen tests to test out of quarantine.
CPS will have enough tests to cover every student and staff member in the district.
Students and staff can get tested only if they are symptomatic. They can be tested multiple times, according to DESE.
"It's not a cure-all," Baumstark said. "Just getting tested doesn't mean that you can't still contract the virus."
Baumstark said CPS will continue to follow its established COVID-19 protocols.
CPS testing will occur at drive-through test sites. Staff members will be tested at the Aslin Administrative Building, and student testing will be conducted at students' respective schools.