COLUMBIA - While COVID-19 testing is still in high demand, the Rock Bridge Hy-Vee, located at the intersection of East Nifong Boulevard and South Providence Road, is now offering rapid antigen COVID-19 testing starting Thursday.
This information comes from a press release from Hy-Vee on Wednesday. Individuals wanting to get tested must register ahead of time, where they will also be able to see the cost of the test.
Individuals who will be eligible for rapid testing are those with COVID-19 symptoms, or anyone who is asymptomatic and has been exposed to the virus in the past 14 days.
There are different types of COVID-19 tests, with the rapid antigen test being one of them.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, this test will diagnose an active coronavirus infection with results much faster than other tests. However, it has a higher chance of missing an active infection or showing a false negative or positive test result.
MU Health Care offers the PCR nasal swab tests at its Mizzou North testing site.
MU Health Care Associate Chief Medical Officer Mark Wakefield, says the PCR test is currently the "gold standard" for determining if someone has the virus or not.
Tests from Mizzou North now allow patients to receive their tests anywhere from 2 to 6 hours after being tested.
Wakefield says that these faster results come from having more machines and people dedicated to getting results back.
Wakefield also explained that while people may prefer a certain type of COVID-19 test, there are many factors that go into determining which test you receive. Different types of tests are done via nasal, throat or cheek swab.
"One factor is what supplies do you have on hand, especially MU Health Care we have had different supply constraints that have dictated what type of swab we use. And it is also determined by what kind of test you are doing will influence what kind of swab," Wakefield said.