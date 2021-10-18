MISSOURI − New mask policies began Monday for Lincoln University, the University of Missouri and city of Columbia buildings.
LU, MU and the city of Columbia have cited a decline in COVID-19 cases as the reason to adjust its respective guidelines.
At LU, the new mask policy states students are only required to wear masks in the classroom. According to the university’s online COVID tracker, there are no positive cases and only three students in quarantine.
At MU, indoor masking will be recommended especially in situations where social distancing is not possible, but masks are no longer required.
The original mandate was put in place on Aug. 2 by the UM Board of Curators and officially expired Oct. 15. As of Monday, the university reported 23 active cases, or 0.1% of the student body.
Some students and staff have voiced their concerns following the lifting of the mask mandate. The Coalition of Graduate Workers have organized a protest for Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Beginning at 9:45 a.m., protestors will walk to the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building's opening ceremony which will take place at the same time.
Also beginning Monday, masks will also no longer be required in most city of Columbia buildings. Despite the change in rules, masks are still strongly recommended. Masks will still be required inside the health department, airport and on public transportation.
Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, says declining COVID-19 numbers in Boone County played a key role in making the decision to revise the mandate.
"The numbers have been steadily decreasing since July and took a big dive in mid September," Olsen said. "So the decision was made that now would be a safe time to put people's health into their own hands and make the decisions on whether or not they feel comfortable without a mask."
According to Boone County's COVID-19 dashboard, as of Friday, there were 373 active cases.