COLUMBIA - A recent study compared the impact of 3 feet of social distancing versus 6 feet of social distancing, and the results may make a difference for schools planning to return to in-person learning.
The study, conducted by Oxford Academic, compared the benefits of social distancing at 6 feet apart to the much more attainable 3 feet apart. It looked at half a million students, 99,000 staff and 251 school districts over 16 weeks. The study concluded that schools with 6 foot spacing had the same incidence of cases of COVID-19 cases as schools with 3 foot spacing.
While the CDC has always recommended 6 feet, other health organizations like the World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics said that having students at least 3 feet apart will help lower transmission.
At last week's Board of Education meeting, Columbia Public Schools voted to return to in-person learning, five days a week starting after spring break, April 5.
CPS Communications Director Michelle Baumstark said despite the suggestion to maintain at least 6 feet of distance, it will not be attainable.
"We will continue to require masks," Baumstark said in an emailed statement. "We will continue to rely on other mitigation strategies such as assigned seats, handwashing, etc., but we will not be able to guarantee 3 to 6 feet of social distancing at all times."
One CPS student said she did not think it was a good idea to return to class five days a week.
"I have been in Rock Bridge High School, there is simply no way to safely social distance if all students return to school," senior Charlotte Tolly said.
Stephanie Wyatt, Fairview elementary parent and PTA president, said she thinks going back to full-time, in-person learning right after spring break might not be the best decision.
"And I really thought it would be beneficial to wait until all of the teachers and staff were vaccinated," Wyatt said. ""That would make people feel a lot more comfortable as far as the adults in the building. The traveling, that happens during spring break makes us nervous, but there isn't much we can do now."
Wyatt has three kids in elementary school, where they have been learning in-person, four days a week.
"I think it will be a really big benefit in the routine aspect," Wyatt said. "The kids just haven't been able to get into a real rhythm so hopefully this will help."