JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's House Minority Leader filed legislation Wednesday that would provide full reimbursement to public schools districts for legal expenses they incur while defending themselves against lawsuits filed by the state's attorney general.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a U.S. Senate candidate, sued 45 public school districts on Friday and Monday over their mask mandates, including Columbia Public Schools and Jefferson City School District. Schmitt argues school districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders.

The lawsuits come as multiple school districts - at least 12 in mid-Missouri - canceled class or switched to online learning for a period of time in January.

Rep. Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) says public school budgets are already "stretched thin" because of the pandemic.

"Every dollar matters in public education. Public schools are in crisis mode across the board due to the pandemic but also decades of underfunding as well," Quade said. "These frivolous lawsuits that the attorney general is continuing to put them under, we believe they shouldn't have to pay for them."

Schmitt's lawsuits include four counts, including that mask mandates are "void," "unlawful" and "unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious." They also claim mask mandates are a violation of the Missouri Constitution

Quade's House Bill 2569 is modeled on a similar bill filed by state Sen. Doug Beck (D-Affton). The House and Senate bills would require attorney's fees, court costs and all other expenses incurred to be awarded if the civil action is terminated in their favor. The money used to pay districts back would come from funds appropriated to the attorney general by the Missouri General Assembly.

“The attorney general is abusing the powers his office to stop schools from keeping kids and teachers safe,” Beck said. “I am in disbelief we are even having this conversation. He is even suing the St. Louis County Special School District, which educates some of our most vulnerable children. This has got to stop.”

Quade said as the attorney general continues to file these lawsuits, schools are closing down and going virtual, as well as hundreds of teachers and students are out due to the pandemic. Quade said now is not the time to be filing these lawsuits as it is only causing danger to students and staff.

"As the Democratic Minority Leader, every piece of legislation I file has a concern that it is not going to move," Quade said. "The reality is though, that public education is not a partisan issue. We support public education on both sides of the aisle. It's just that fact that the attorney general is running his campaign for U.S Senate on the backs of Missouri schools that shouldn't be allowed."

Missouri's Chair of Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and state Rep. Chuck Bayse (R-Rocheport) said he supports the attorney general's decision to file these lawsuits.

"School districts in Jefferson City and Columbia are issuing mask mandates and are forcing kids to mask up, along with staff," Bayse said. "I personally don't believe that masks are effective with all that we have learned about the virus to date."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks are effective at reducing the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 when worn correctly and consistently.

"They aren't worn correctly and aren't worn in all settings so I think the attorney general is doing the right thing," Basye continued. "I don't agree with the [Quade's] legislation, but everyone has the right to file whatever they want."