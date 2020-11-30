COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department will not change its COVID-19 policies for individuals who traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday.
The health department bases its recommendations off CDC guidelines, which have not included any recommendations for self-isolation or testing for those returning from Thanksgiving travel.
On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended travelers quarantine if possible or get tested to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Health department educator Ashton Day said their guidance for holiday travel remains the same as it has throughout the pandemic.
"If you learn that someone that you had gathered with has now tested positive, and you were with them during their infectious period, you would be considered a close contact," Day said. "We would recommend testing at least seven days from your last exposure to them."
The health department defines the infectious period as within two days before symptoms were reported.
Day said travel becomes more high risk if you go outside of your home county.
The department recommended those who gathered for Thanksgiving to try and limit outside contact by ordering groceries online and working from home, but not entering full isolation.
"In terms of a quarantine that we would designate for close contacts, that is not a recommendation," Day said.
Some in Columbia took advantage of free testing on Monday at Memorial Baptist Church.
Mark Morgan traveled to St. Louis to visit family for Thanksgiving and said he took a test for some peace of mind.
"I don't feel really bad or anything, but I guess it's better to be safe than sorry," Morgan said.
Morgan said the gathering wasn't very large, but family members prioritized having masks, sanitizing and staying as socially distant as possible.
"It's really a matter of minimizing the risk, not eliminating the risk," Morgan said. "That's the real key to this is just to try to reduce the possible risk involved in this type of situation.
Missouri National Guard members working the testing site said most people reported not traveling for Thanksgiving.
Morgan traveled by car to St. Louis, which Day said is the safest mode of transportation if you do choose to travel during the December holiday season.
"There's a lot of opportunities to avoid people," Day said.
Travelers' risk increases on buses and trains but is most severe in airports.
"That is where there are huge amounts of people... There's not always social distancing," Day said. "Depending on where you're flying in and out of, there may or may not be a mask mandate."
Day clarified that terminals present the highest risk, not planes themselves.
High air circulation on passenger planes makes the experience on the plane a bit safer.
Day said the health department should start to understand the scale of exposure from Thanksgiving over the next month.
"Not only is your risk going to go up if you did travel or meet with other people, it's also going to go up because of community transmission and all those people coming back," Day said.
The recent influx of new cases has forced the health department to change its contact tracing and case investigation process. Day said the department can only handle the case investigation for about 80 new cases each day.
Positive individuals are responsible for notifying their close contacts. The department will send them instructions for doing so.