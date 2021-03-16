The Internal Revenue Service has set up an online tool to help users track their stimulus checks.
On the Get My Payment page, users can submit their information and receive an update on their stimulus payment.
According to the IRS, to qualify for the $1,400 stimulus, you must meet one of the following requirements:
- A gross income of $75,000 or less if filing as an individual
- A gross income of $112,500 or less if filing as the the head of a household
- A gross income of $150,000 or less if married and filing a joint return
The checks will be based on either 2020 or 2019 tax returns, depending on the most recent filings that have been processed by the IRS.
The $1,400 payments will also go to eligible dependents this time, including those ages 17 and up. The money will be sent to the adults who claimed the dependents.
The IRS announced on Friday that the first batch is going out via direct deposit. Some have already received their money this way. If you are receiving your payment by mail, it will come later. It may be in the form of a check or a debit card.
The tool will inform you if your payment has been processed and may provide a payment date if it is available. It will not tell you the amount of your payment.
If your payment status is unavailable, it means it hasn't been processed or you are not eligible for a payment.
The IRS says this tool is the best way to find more information on your payment. Calling the IRS will not get you any more information than the website has to offer.