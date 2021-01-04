COLUMBIA - The Performing Arts in Children's Education, PACE, announced it's been forced to close permanently due to COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, PACE said, "We would like to thank all of our families, children, sponsors and friends for all your support over the year."
PACE Co-Founder Debbie Baldwin said this a huge loss to the community.
"There are kids out there in the world that don't belong anywhere," Baldwin said. "They don't feel like they belong anywhere. Anytime you can get them involved in the arts, they are going to find a place for them."
Baldwin moved out of state and is no longer involved in the organization's operations. She said back in the day, there weren't a lot of non-profit youth companies in the Midwest. She said Broadway has been closed for nearly a year, making a heavy impact on the arts community as well.
"Nobody is paying attention to the arts at all," Baldwin said.
She said theater art skills will help in any job you ever have.
Bonnie Carter was involved as a parent volunteer and her son, Jeremy, participated in PACE productions since 2011.
"It really developed him in a lot of ways in who he is today," Carter said. "He fell in love with theatre through PACE."
Carter said she and her son would drive from Moberly to Columbia, and it was worth it to see the impact on Jeremy's life.
"PACE has been so instrumental in the Columbia community and outside," Carter said. "I think it is going to be a major impact for the students, for their families. It just saddens me they are having to close their doors."
