COLUMBIA - Tom Kochtanek has seen the detrimental effects of COVID-19 first hand.
"I lost a friend two weeks ago, it was really sad," Kochtanek said.
Kochtanek said the loss of his friend scared him and made him double down on safety precautions. He also hasn't seen his grandkids since the pandemic began.
"We want to hug them, and we've got a newborn baby we haven't been out to see her yet," Kochtanek said.
Everything he and his family have gone through made Kochtanek eager to get the vaccine so he can se his family again. He just turned 70 and thus is eligible to receive the vaccine under Missouri's Phase 1B-Tier 2.
"I have no hesitancy," Kochtanek said. "I don't know anybody that is hesitant at all, but that's just the circles I'm in."
MU Health Care physician Dr. Laura Morris said she has seen patients hesitant for different reasons, but overall, her older patients are looking forward to receiving the vaccine.
"They've been very anxious about potentially getting sick with COVID and so the vaccine to them looks hopeful," Morris said.
However, Dr. Morris said she has seen hesitation from people about side effects and reactions of the vaccine.
"Lots of patients are hesitant because we have heard a lot in the media and heard a lot publicized about side effects and the reactions to the vaccine and its really important to note those are actually pretty typical for most vaccines," Dr. Morris said.
Morris said the possible side effects are nothing to be afraid of. She also said the Pfizer study showed the side effects are less common in older patients.
"Patients that are 55 and older tend to have a little bit less robust of a response, their immune system sends out fewer messages to kick up fever and muscle aches," Morris said. "So, although we know their immune system reacts because they're protected, they feel it a little bit less the next day."
If you are interested in receiving a vaccine, you can fill out a survey from MU Health Care or Columbia/Boone County. You will then be contacted when there are doses available, depending on what you will fall under the state's vaccination plan.
Additionally, MU Health Care has a survey available and a hotline for vaccine questions at 573-771-CARE (2273).