MISSOURI − The omicron BA.2 subvariant is presumed to be in Missouri, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
The subvariant was detected in more than 10 sewersheds across the state, including in Columbia, Jefferson City and Eldon. DHSS released the wastewater sample data from the state's Sewershed Surveillance Project for the week ending March 14.
The variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 infections across the nation. According to the CDC, 54.9% of all new infections last week were the BA.2 subvariant. At the beginning of February, the omicron subvariant made up just 1% of cases.
Experts have said BA.2 spreads more quickly, but they believe that a new wave appears unlikely and it does not make people sicker like the original omicron strain.
According to the CDC, more than half of Missouri counties are in a moderate level of transmission. "Moderate" transmission is 10 to 50 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate between 5% and 8%.