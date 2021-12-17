JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the state has discovered the omicron variant in two wastewater samples.
One sample was collected on Dec. 8 from the St. Joseph wastewater treatment facility in Buchanan County, and another on Dec. 7 from the Little Blue Valley Sewer District in Jackson County, according to a news release from DHSS.
In each case, 2% of the COVID-19 viral strands had the mutations associated with omicron in the water systems. This doesn't directly estimate the percentage of positive human cases caused by the omicron variant in the area, according to a news release. It simply suggests that the omicron variant is likely present among the population in these sewer shed areas.
DHSS has monitored COVID-19 trends through wastewater testing statewide since February 2021, with partners Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri.
By using a technique called throughput sequencing, the team can take segments of the virus's spike protein RNA to analyze if there's shared mutations that are present in known variants.
"Understanding that omicron is in our state, we need to continue to be vigilant in taking proven measures to protect ourselves from this and the Delta virus that continues to be the dominant variant," Donald Kauerauf, DHSS director, said.
Kauerauf strongly recommended for those who aren't vaccinated to do so and/or get the booster shot if an individual is already vaccinated.
The severity of omicron is still unknown, however, public health experts around the world are working to learn more about the impact it will have on the health and safety of citizens. Among these methods include studying the current vaccines and therapies that protect against omicron.