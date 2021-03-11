MISSOURI- The pandemic has impacted almost every aspect of life. This disruption, loss and uncertainty has created either increased or new mental health challenges for millions.
Reported cases of anxiety and depression increased 300% among adults. This influx is consistent with other reports, per the Kaiser Family Foundation.
40% of U.S. adults have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression over the last year. That is up from a reported 10% in 2019.
Common unhealthy behaviors linked to mental illness, like an inconsistent sleep schedule and alcohol consumption, are up considerably during the pandemic.
The pandemic has impacted young adults just as much, with a staggering 56% reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Over 1/4 of young adults, ages 18 to 24, have reported that they've had suicidal thoughts in the last year.
The Anxiety & Depression Association of America laid out some tips to manage anxiety and stress as the pandemic enters year two:
- Take a time out to practice yoga, listen to music, meditate, get a massage or learn relaxation techniques.
- Eat well-balanced meals
- Limit alcohol and caffeine
- Get enough sleep
- Exercise
- Take deep breaths
- Count to 10 slowly
- Do your best
- Accept that you cannot control everything
- Learn what triggers your anxiety
- Talk to someone