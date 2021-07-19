Since July 1, MU Health Care has received more than 20 COVID-19 patients from Springfield and Branson hospitals.
Out of 90 total COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals Monday, only 26 were Boone County residents.
Even though patients from outside of Boone County are using the space, MU Health Care says it won't deny care for COVID-19 patients in our area.
"We've had long standing initiatives that have tried to shorten the length of stay," said Dr. Mark Wakefield at MU Health Care. "These become all the more important when resources are being constrained by increasing demand to take care of patients who are critically ill with COVID-19 or otherwise."
Boone County hospitals are still in yellow status and have been since June 25. Yellow status means hospitals are within standard capacity and may be delaying non-emergency patient transfers due to capacity or staffing and delaying non-urgent procedures and operations.
SSM Health in Jefferson City said it is operating above capacity and has not been able to accept transfer requests from southwest Missouri.
"We have received calles from southwest Missouri every day, sometimes mutiple times a day," said Lenora Adams with SSM Health. "We have been operating above capacity with our patient volume for several weeks now and so we are unable to accept a transfer."
"The spike in COVID-19 cases in Boone County has been among unvaccinated individuals, with around 10% of positive cases being those fully vaccinated," said Sara Humm, Public Information Specialist at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
No vaccinated people had been admitted to the Boone hospitals as of the beginning of July.
Boone County reported 94 new cases Monday and 36 cases on Saturday. No new cases were reported Sunday.