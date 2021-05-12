COLUMBIA- As Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, comes to an end, the local Muslim community in Columbia has to juggle between celebrating Ramadan and keeping track of the current expansion of their facilities.
Shakir Hamoodi, an imam at the Islamic Center and the mosque outreach coordinator, stressed the importance of the project, especially during Ramadan.
“This is the month of giving,” Hamoodi said. “This is the month where we feel the need of such a project. Hopefully in the future, when it is finished, we can have the space for prayer, for teaching, for playing.”
The Islamic Center of Central Missouri, which has been a constant stable in Columbia, has been expanding their facilities since July 2019. Hamoodi says the expansion has been long overdue.
The current expansion is expected to be a two-story community center that will include an expansion of the prayer hall, a library, a computer lab and a gymnasium. The community center will also include six new classrooms as it will also be used as a school for Islamic Schools students.
Muhammad Waheed, a sophomore at the University of Missouri and comes to the mosque to pray regularly.
Waheed says the mosque is important to him, especially when it closed down during the early parts of the pandemic last year.
“It was a heartbreaking feeling,” Waheed told KOMU 8 in April. “Ramadan is this very communal event with the community.”
“When the center was closed, you were celebrating on your own. It is usually fun, celebrating with your community. It was just a heartbreaking feeling," Waheed said.
The current expansion has cost right around $1.5 million. Most of the money has been fundraised by the mosque through various ways. This is the fourth attempt for the mosque, according to the Columbian Missourian.
The mosque has been keeping the local community updated on the renovations throughout the entire process, posting updates on the expansion throughout many of their platforms, including on their YouTube, Facebook and website.
The project is about halfway done, according to Hamoodi. While there has been plenty of excitement about the project completion, there were also some roadblocks along the way for the project, including concerns from some in the community about whether to build the project on an already limited space in the mosque’s lot.
There was little frustration about the project taking too long, as the project is currently being built in the midst of a pandemic. The pandemic had put some break and delay on the project, according to Hamoodi.
But Hamoodi, however, had a strong powerful message for the community regarding the project.
“My appeal to the community is to be generous,” Hamoodi said. “To complete this project, we need to work harder and harder to complete this project.”
There is no set date for when the construction will finish, but there is some hope that the construction could get finished before the 2021-2022 school year, according to the Columbia Missourian back in November.