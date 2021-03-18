Pandemic lockdowns improved air quality in 84% of countries worldwide, report finds

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Missouri... Missouri River at Jefferson City. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Hermann. Missouri River at St. Charles. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * From this morning to Sunday evening. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 26.3 feet, State Route 179 near Sandy Hook is closed due to flooding. Also, State Highway K one mile east of McBaine in Boone County is closed. && Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 23.0 Thu 9 am 26.3 23.0 18.2 14.9 MSG &&