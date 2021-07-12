COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School System updated its COVID policy with new rules that go into effect Monday, including a mask mandate for children 11 years old and younger.
Students will be required to wear masks on buses and indoors, but not outside. For children 12 and older, the district is strongly encouraging masks.
The new rules come into place as the district's 14-day COVID-19 case tracker continues to show a rise in cases that have occurred during June and July. The tracker is the highest it's been since February.
The Missouri Science and Technology Policy Initiative is a non-partisan group of scientists that provide scientific information to Missouri lawmakers.
Josh Mueller is the health and mental health policy fellow for the group and said masks are still a good idea for students under 12.
"We know the vaccines are safe and effective as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but without authorization for vaccines for populations under the age of 12, we can say that a combination of masks, social distancing and proper ventilation indoors are still kind of in line with best currently available current health practices," he said.
John Potter, co-founder of the 'CoMo Citizens for CPS Accountability and Transparency' and a father of children who attend CPS, said he is opposed to the new mandate. He said his three girls will not wear masks in summer school or in the fall if the rule remains.
"And so, we asked them, 'Do you want to wear a mask?' and they're like, 'No.' So, they don't want to, so we don't want to make them, without a good reason," he said.
Potter said he felt masks were impacting his kids mental health negatively.
Mueller said the affects of masks on a child's mental health are not known yet, but he acknowledged that children not attending in-person schooling showed a decline in mental health.
"We saw trends around mental health get worse as students were not in school. So, I think that's a relevant consideration here of the trade-offs of the public health side, versus all of the things that you go to school for- academic achievement, socialization, that sort of thing," he said.
