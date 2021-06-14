COLUMBIA - Many students and parents are eagerly anticipating the return to a maskless learning environment as CPS summer school sessions begin Monday.
As of June 4, CPS no longer required masks on school buses or inside of its buildings. But, as the school year came to an end shortly after this announcement, many students didn’t get much of an opportunity to attend school without masks. That’s why parents like Ann Faaborg are excited for their kids to begin summer school this year.
“I know that my kids are so much better at connecting to their teachers and their friends in person,” Faaborg said. “So now that we can take it a step further and not have any masks, they’re excited to see their smiles.”
Faaborg has a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old who attend Rock Bridge Elementary. She said she believes being able to fully see facial expressions is a crucial part of learning for younger children.
“I think that kids read cues,” Faaborg said. “If they’re doing something wrong, they don’t necessarily know what’s wrong. They can sometimes grasp that even before a teacher says anything by facial expressions.”
Ramón Garza, another CPS parent, said that he’e excited to see his daughters begin a new chapter in school this summer and hopefully regain enthusiasm towards school he said was lost during the past year.
“I hope that they regain some confidence and some energy towards going to school,” Garza said. “Schooling from home feels more exhausting than it feels like an education.”
Along with the excitement also comes some concern for parents like Faaborg and Garza when it comes to mask requirements being loosened.
“It’s a concern, but it’s not something that I’m living in fear about,” Faaborg said.
The age group that elementary school students fall into is still not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but Faaborg said her concern about the virus spreading is geared more towards teachers.
“It’s the teachers that are more susceptible than the kids are,” Faaborg said. “As long as the teachers feel comfortable.”
Garza said that his wariness about not wearing a mask in school isn’t even necessarily due to the pandemic.
“The adults at home, like myself and my significant other, we’re both vaccinated,” Garza said. “So the concern isn’t specifically the current pandemic.”
After a year of wearing masks in public, he believes that the community hasn’t seen a large spread of other common viruses. Removing that extra barrier of protection against all viruses, not just COVID-19, is something Garza said he’s aware of.
“They’re kids, you know, even at best, there are colds and stomach bugs that float around every year,” Garza said. “Having kids in school, having kids in general, there’s always the exposure to stuff that you’re not normally exposed to in your work day.”
Garza said a solution to prevent the spread of germs in general could be to simply encourage kids to maintain the use of some practices born during the pandemic.
“I’m all for hugs and high fives. But, try the elbow bump and things like that, just to kind of scale back from normal,” Garza said. “At least it’s just good practice.”
Although parents like Faaborg and Garza recognize the concerns that come with a transition back to normal, Faaborg said that she trusts the decisions the school district has made.
“I think we have to weigh the benefits versus the risks,” Faaborg said. “If teachers are comfortable with it, if healthcare professionals are saying this is okay, then I’m going to listen to them and say, ‘Okay, this is what we’ll do.’”