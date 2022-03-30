JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced during a press conference Wednesday that the state would shift to an endemic response to COVID-19 starting on Friday.
“We believe the need for the COVID-19 crisis pandemic response is over in Missouri and we are moving on,” Gov. Parson said.
Describing COVID-19 as an endemic means that the state believes the virus will spread through the population regularly like the flu or strep throat does. Neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization have declared an endemic.
Under the new plan, the state will not be giving daily updates on vaccination, testing and positivity rates on the state’s dashboard. The state will also stop reporting individual case data on a county-by-county basis. Instead, the Department of Health and Senior Services will give weekly updates on the 7-day case rate, COVID-19 hospitalizations and virus variants.
The governor said the change in reporting reflects a larger change in how the state will respond to COVID-19. He said the state would focus more on “regional and community level trends, while focusing less on individual case-based data.”
Parson also announced that the state would start using the CDC color-coded community level indicators for regions and counties.
“We want to be clear that this does not mean that COVID is no longer present or that future spikes will not occur,” Gov. Parson said. “However, from the knowledge we have gained and the tools we have acquired over the past two years, the threats this virus poses has significantly diminished.”
Gov. Parson pointed to a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases and transmission as the main factor in this decision. He also noted that a majority of Missourians now have protection from the virus “either through vaccination or past infection.”
As part of this new approach, the state will stop its universal contact tracing and case investigation program.
He also said he would not advocate for lockdowns should cases spike again, but said the state would help regions with “mitigation strategies” and “data visualization tools, such as dashboards to see near real time data.”
“As we enter this phase of our state’s recovery, we continue to encourage Missourians to safeguard their own health and the health of loved ones through tried and true public health measures,” DHSS Acting Director Paula Nickelson said. “Missourians should feel confident that we will remain vigilant when monitoring COVID-19 levels throughout the state.”
Nickelson described the surveillance of COVID-19 as similar to what the state does for the flu to figure out what seasons need more resources.
“Similarly, COVID-19 surveillance will allow us to recognize COVID surges that may require additional resources or mitigation strategies,” Nickelson said.