JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson announced a special session beginning Thursday, Nov. 5 during his weekly briefing on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the governor's office on Wednesday afternoon, the special session is to deal with a supplemental budget.
The release cites the additional CARES Act funding made available by the federal government as the reason for the supplemental budget.
Issues in the budget include the School Nutrition Services Program, the Emergency Solutions Grant Program for homelessness prevention, job training grants and child support payments, among others.