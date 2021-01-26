MISSOURI- Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, which contains Missouri-specific data submitted by providers from across the state.
In a release sent Tuesday after 5 p.m., Gov. Parson said he had a call with the National Governors Association, White House officials and federal partners regarding vaccine data.
Gov. Parson said the governors shared frustration with the CDC data, but the dashboards show almost identical percentages.
"Missouri is not alone in our frustration on how vaccination data is being reported by the CDC," Gov. Parson said. "I and many other Governors expressed concern that vaccination data from the CDC is being misrepresented and does not fully reflect the situations we are seeing at the state level."
The Missouri dashboard has percentages almost identical to the CDC's.
As of Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., Missouri's new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed 4.5% of the Missouri population have received at least one dose. The data included is through Jan. 24.
As of Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., the CDC data, reported by the New York Times, showed 4.3% of the Missouri population have received at lease one dose.
The new vaccine dashboard comes just two days after the CDC data ranked Missouri 50th out of 50 states for vaccine rollout.
"National rankings on the CDC's dashboard are marginal and are being used to misinform Missourians that the state is falling short in vaccine administration, or worse, that the state itself is stockpiling vaccines," Gov. Parson said. "The fact is that vaccines ship directly to local providers, and our data shows vaccine distribution and administration rates in Missouri are similar to other states."
Gov. Parson called it "political rhetoric," yet some states at the top of that list are Alaska and West Virginia, both with Republican Governors, and vaccination rates at 11 and 9%, respectively.
"With CDC data being used to fit certain narratives that fail to fully inform Missourians of the reality of the situation, we encourage the use of the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine dashboard as one of the best resources to get the latest vaccine numbers without the political rhetoric others may include in their reporting," Gov. Parson said in a release.
The new, interactive dashboard includes total doses administered, whether with one or both doses; seven-day averages and demographic information. It also shows county-level vaccinations.