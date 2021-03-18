JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced at his weekly COVID-19 briefing that Phase 2 will open on Monday, March 29 and Phase 3 will open Friday, April 9.
Phase 2 includes "those who have been disproportionately affected and accelerating economic recovery" in the following sectors:
- Commercial Facilities Sector
- Critical Manufacturing
- Construction Sector
- Defense Industrial Base
- Financial Services
- Food and Agriculture Sector 2
- Government
- Disproportionately Affected Populations
- Homeless
Phase 3 includes the rest of Missouri's unvaccinated residents, 16 and older, who want one. View the full eligibility list here.
Parson said the federal government's vaccine allotments to Missouri will "increase significantly" by the first week of April. He said it was "critical" to prepare for the influx of doses, so the state will open Phase 2 and Phase 3 earlier than expected. Parson previously said Phase 2 would open within 45 days of Phase 1B- Tier 3's start date of March 15.
“With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan,” Gov. Parson said. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.”
Phase 2 includes 880,000 Missouri residents. Phase 3 will open vaccinations to all of Missouri's unvaccinated residents, which is approximately 1.1 million people.
With all phases activated, approximately 4.5 million Missouri residents will be eligible. According to the governor's office, 60% of Missouri residents say they want a vaccine, nearly 2.7 million people.
The office also says one in four Missouri residents have initiated vaccinations and approximately 50% of Missouri's 65 and old population have initiated vaccination. The state has administered a total of 1,909,011 vaccine doses as of March 18, bringing the percentage of Missourians who have initiated vaccination to 20.5%, while 11.1% completely vaccinated. 221,709 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 7 days.
Missouri has had 485,009 positive cases for COVID-19, with 2,351 coming from the last seven days.
“Missouri’s position is continuously improving on the COVID-19 front,” Gov. Parson said. “With over 1.2 million Missourians having initiated vaccination, large increases in vaccine supply, and the activation of Phases 2 and 3, we are confident that we are winning the battle against COVID-19.”