MISSOURI - On Friday, Governor Mike Parson terminated the state of emergency that had been in effect since March 13, 2020.
The state of emergency enabled the state to expand and utilize COVID-19 resources.
Gov. Parson issued a new executive order to address the continued stresses on Missouri's health care system.
"Like all Missourians, we want this crisis to end and to close this chapter," Gov. Parson said in a news release. "However, while we are shifting our operations, we must maintain flexibility to aid our health care system and adapt to the challenges we face."
The new order activates the Missouri National Guard for continued support, keeps in place provisions regarding remote services such as telehealth, and allows state agencies to request waivers of certain requirements that would otherwise hinder the state's response to COVID-19.
Herb Kuhn, president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association, released a statement applauding the extension of the public health emergency and health care regulatory waivers.
"By extending the declaration and waivers, the governor is granting the health care community the necessary tools to manage the delta variant surge and future pandemic-related threats," Kuhn said.
Other waivers have been significantly scaled back, with the majority remaining in place implemented by the Missouri Department of Health and senior services.
The new executive order will terminate on Dec. 31, 2021.