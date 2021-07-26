JEFFERSON CITY - As the city and county of St. Louis begin its reinstated mask mandate on Monday, Governor Mike Parson says mandates "ignore the real solution and erode public trust."
Dictating mask mandates when we have the vaccine is ignoring the real solution and eroding public trust. (1/3)— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 26, 2021
Gov. Parson tweeted Monday morning, saying the re-imposed mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, is wrong and goes against current CDC guidelines.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN that the CDC is examining whether to reinstate mask guidance even for fully vaccinated people in public as the delta variant continues its surge. As of July 21, the variant accounts for 89.9% of cases in Missouri.
Parson continued and said the policies that don't consider vaccination status "reduce the incentive of getting the vaccine and undermine its integrity."
The tweets come as the state added 10,990 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, for an average of 1,570 cases per day. The state positivity rate sits at 14.7%. At the beginning of the month, it was 9.2%.
In the southwestern portion of the state, CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards said the hospital lost 15 people - all unvaccinated - over the weekend.
I am sad to report that we have lost 15 more lives to Covid from Friday - Sunday at CoxHealth. We have lost 72 so far in July. All unvaccinated. A vaccine is the best life insurance policy you can have right now, and it’s free! Schedule a vaccine-https://t.co/TP5hDQRO2v pic.twitter.com/oEYgc2Dyqh— Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) July 26, 2021
The current state initiated vaccination rate sits at 47.2%. The vaccine dashboard says 40.8% of the total population has completed vaccination. Parson continued his support of vaccinations and said it continues to be the best method of COVID-19 prevention.
Vaccination continues to be the best method of COVID-19 prevention, and we encourage anyone age 12 and up to get vaccinated to help protect themselves and those around them. https://t.co/5dc9hAlBnt— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 26, 2021