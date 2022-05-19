COLUMBIA − A new at-home test that detects COVID-19, flu and RSV is now authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, and one MU Health Care pediatrician said there are many benefits.
Dr. Chris Wilhelm, an MU Health Care pediatrician at the Battle Avenue Clinic, said this new test is helpful for parents.
"It's a tool that parents can use to see if their children are inflicted with one of these diseases," Wilhelm said.
Wilhelm also said this new test acts as a type of "supportive care." This means parents do not have to go into the pediatrician's office for a diagnosis. Instead, parents can test at home and know exactly what their child has in a short amount of time.
"The really great thing about this new test kit is it's testing three conditions that really have a lot of similar symptoms: fever, cough, runny nose. And when parents come and see me they want to know what is wrong with their child," Wilhelm said. "Well here, the parents are able to get that answer at home."
With cases increasing in mid-Missouri, Wilhelm said a new at-home test will help stop the spread of all three diseases. By having children tested at home, the risk of spreading disease at the doctor's office is decreased.
Parents can test at home and also get the results online. Anyone 2 years old or older can use it.
"The parents will swab the child and then they send that into labor and the results are told to the parents via an online portal," Wilhelm said.
The FDA said the test kit will be available online or in stores to purchase soon.
On Tuesday, the FDA also announced it authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. said even though the disease is less severe for children, they are more likely to contract the omicron variant and have long-term effects.
"If your child is eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and has not yet received their primary series, getting them vaccinated can help protect them from the potentially severe consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death," Califf said.