COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missourians are looking for a bright spot in their winter and have found that through adopting pets.
According to a Washington Post article, the second surge of adoption rates is happening. The first was when COVID-19 first struck and the second is due to more people realizing that the virus might stay for a while.
Donna Hartman moved from Pennsylvania to Moberly about two years ago. When the pandemic hit, she said it was hard for her to explore the town.
“I’ve just been hunkered down since then, and I really wanted to learn the town. I really want to put some roots down,” Hartman said.
She volunteered at The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri but had to stop due to COVID-19 precautions. She then found a new hobby: fostering cats.
“You can spend that time that you may not have had before," Hartman said. "I’m still helping my community, you know, but more in a safe manner.”
Hartman is retired and has a daughter who lives in Columbia. Due to COVID-19, she hasn’t seen her daughter much, but said fostering cats is something that livens up her home.
Some people who are working from home have found they have more time for hobbies.
Dawn Allen, an assistant professor at MU, said it was the perfect time to welcome a new pet into her home after the semester went online.
“The pandemic definitely affected the timing. It was like okay this is a good time for another cat, and I need a bright spot in my long winter being locked in the house.”
The pandemic has also affected local animal rescues and shelters. Fancy Feline, an animal rescue for specialty breed cats, has seen a rise in adoption applications.
Founder Andrea Ward said she thinks this is, in part, due to COVID-19.
“I have more people that are wanting an animal than we can provide. I know that a lot of the rescues like ours in the whole U.S., they’re seeing a big influx right about now as well for intake.”
Ward said the stay-at-home order in Columbia didn’t really affect the rescue because it doesn’t have a facility and keeps all of its cats in foster homes. It was easier for them to adapt.
However, the pandemic has affected other rescues that have facilities, like the Central Missouri Humane Society. It is closed to the public right now and is requiring adopters to make an appointment before seeing any animals. The rescue has also stopped its volunteer programs.
People like Hartman have found their blessing in disguise as they navigate life in a pandemic.
“I know for a fact that pets really help the soul,” Hartman said.