MISSOURI- As the Biden administration has taken over in full, pharmacies are expected to see an increased role in COVID-19 vaccinations.
This is something that pharmacies in Columbia have been looking forward to for a while. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that launched Monday will start this process.
The program will allow select retail pharmacies across the nation to receive direct shipments of COVID-19 vaccinations from the federal government.
Ron Fitzwater, CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association, explained how this ties to the state of Missouri.
"There are two chains of pharmacy systems that have been selected for each state," Fitzwater said.
For Missouri, those two are Walmart and HealthMart. Walmart will be sourced to aid the big metropolitan areas. HealthMart is a part of the McKesson Corporation which is a string of independent pharmacies.
This means that in the near future, vaccines will be directly shipped to these locations across the state.
"They want to be a resource to their community and a resource to their patients" Fitzwater said, regarding pharmacy involvement in COVID-19 vaccinations. "It has been the ideal delivery place in the past, especially flu vaccines and those kind of things, and this is just a logical extension of that process."
Select Walmart locations in Missouri are expected to see shipments this Wednesday.