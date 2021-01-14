JEFFERSON CITY- A local pharmacy owner is frustrated about the "lack of information" being given to pharmacies about the vaccine.
"We're not getting information. We've got pharmacies across the state across Missouri independent pharmacies that are ready and willing to give the vaccine," Anthony DeShay, owner of Flow's Pharmacy, said.
Governor Mike Parson's office released information Thursday regarding the activation of Phase 1B- Tier 1 of the state's vaccination plan. Phase 1B - Tier 1 began Thursday, Jan. 14. Phase 1B - Tier 2 will begin Monday, Jan. 18, and Phase 1B- Tier 3 does not have an activation date yet.
Deshay wants people to know his pharmacy isn't turning people away because they don't want to give the vaccine, but because they simply just don't have it.
"I think it's to the point people think that we are in fact, you know, turning them away, because we don't think they fit or they qualify, or because they don't fill in our pharmacy. When the reason is we just simply don't have it," DeShay said.
He's been trying to get in contact with someone higher up to get to the bottom of this.
"I've tried to email and to call. I've tried to go to the top. I've tried to email Parsons about it. Nothing," DeShay said.