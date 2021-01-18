MISSOURI -- Phase 1B - Tier 2 of Missouri's vaccination plan will begin Monday, though most mid-Missouri counties will not begin this tier, which includes high risk individuals and anyone over age 65.
The activation comes after Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services announced the activation of Phase 1B - Tier 1 last Thursday.
Phase 1B - Tier 2 will focus on those who are at increased risk for severe illness, including anyone over age 65. According to the state's vaccination plan, those high risk individuals include any adult with:
- Cancer
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- COPD
- Heart Conditions
- Weakened immune system due to organ transplant
- Severe obesity (BMI >40)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
- Individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome
DHHS clarified on Twitter last Friday that "1A vaccinators who have available supply can begin vaccinations for Phase 1B – Tier 1 and 1B – Tier 2 on Monday."
In Boone County, the health department said the supplies aren't available among vaccinators.
"All of the vaccinators and hospital systems discussed it, and they realized no one was able to move on yet," Ashton Day, Boone County Health Department Educator, said. "And again, that could change week to week, depending on how much vaccine is delivered."
DHHS said even though the next tier has been activated, there are currently not enough vaccines for everyone in them.
"Based on new federal guidance, we anticipate additional vaccine supply," DHSS said.
For more on the Phase 1B and the three tiers, click here.
To submit an email for questions to Columbia/Boone County PHHS, click here, then click on the blue box further down the page.
To sign for notifications of when vaccines are available to them in Columbia/Boone County, fill out this form. PHHS says this will give the department a way to contact those who are in the groups being vaccinated but does not guarantee when and where a dose will be available.