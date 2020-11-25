COLUMBIA - Viral photos circulating on social media appear to show Columbia Public School students at a large gathering at the Country Club of Missouri.
According to the social media posts, students were attending "foco," or a fake homecoming.
The Columbia/ Boone County Health Department is aware of the event and was told about it last week.
"One of our staff told me last week," Scott Clardy, Assistant Health Director, said. "That person had a concerned parent bring it up to them."
Clardy said they have not yet identified any positive contacts that may have came from the event yet, but the health department is keeping an eye on the situation.
"We also asked them for a list of all the people who attended, so that in the event that we have a case, we would be ahead of contact tracing at that point in time," he said.
In pictures posted on social media, at least 40 young adults can be seen standing close together for a picture, with no masks in sight.
Clardy says while this would be alright if there were under 100 people in attendance, it's still disappointing to see people violate the health order.
"I would tell them not to be irresponsible, to be more community minded and be less minded about what they want or what their kids want," Clardy said. "But think about what's best for the community."
KOMU 8 reached out to the original poster of the photos, but emails and phone calls were not responded to.
KOMU 8 also reached out to the Country Club of Missouri and was told the staff was prepping for a busy Thanksgiving and that no one would be available Wednesday to talk.