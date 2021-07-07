COLUMBIA - A new public health advisory has been issued for Columbia/ Boone County as the COVID-19 delta variant starts to spread across the county.
Considering the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County and Missouri, along with increased transmissibility of the Delta variant, we have issued a Public Health Advisory.While the majority of new cases are among individuals who are not fully vaccinated...1/6 pic.twitter.com/xfcJWM1lHa— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) July 7, 2021
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) urges people to take precautions even if vaccinated and encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated if they have not already.
As of July 6, 73.3% of cases in Missouri were of the delta variant. The health department's most recent COVID-19 update shows 312 active COVID-19 cases. The county also reported 153 new cases on Tuesday, which is the first three digit increase of cases since the end of January.
At Tuesday night's City Council meeting, health director Stephanie Browning said there is currently no plan for a new health order.
PHHS strongly recommends taking the following steps:
- Wear a mask while visiting indoor public places, no matter your vaccination status. Masks can be removed while eating or drinking.
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible. Parents are encouraged to take their children aged 12 or older to get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
- Stay home when you are sick. Get tested if you have symptoms, even if you think you only have a cold or allergies.
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when around people who may not be fully vaccinated. While people aged 12 and older are eligible for vaccination, that doesn’t mean everyone is. While in large groups or at events, don’t assume everyone around you is vaccinated.
- Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds.
- Talk to your friends and family about the importance of getting the vaccine. For parents of children younger than 12 who can’t be vaccinated, the best way to protect your child is to make sure the adults around them are vaccinated.
The health department is hosting numerous vaccination events this week. Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Anyone aged 12 and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
- Thursday, July 8
- Daniel Boone Regional Library
- 1 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, July 8
- Stephens Lake Amphitheatre Concert Series
- Starting at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 10
- Boone County Fire Protection District Station 1
- 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 10
- Second Saturday in Ashland - Broadway, downtown Ashland
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PHHS, in partnership with the Boone County Clerk’s Office and MU Health Care, will also operate a mobile vaccination unit in Boone County on Saturday, July 10.
- First Baptist Church of Centralia, 101 S. Collier St., Centralia - 9 to 10 a.m.
- North Hampton Apartments, 7000 Buckingham Square, Columbia - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Gregory Heights Neighborhood, between 2626 and 2650 E. Oakbrook Dr., Columbia - 1 to 2 p.m.
- Clearview Subdivision, intersection of East Clearview Drive and Clearview Court, Columbia - 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- El Chaparral Neighborhood, 4250 E. Broadway, Columbia - 4 to 5 p.m.
For a list of other vaccinators across mid-Missouri, visit the KOMU 8 Vaccine page.