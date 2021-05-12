COLUMBIA - The Boone County/Columbia health order expired Wednesday, giving businesses the freedom to set their own COVID-19 regulations with regard to masking and other mitigation tactics.
The decision to let the county health order expire comes with consistently low numbers of new cases and hospitalizations, as well as a successful vaccine rollout and people getting shots in their arms.
Despite its expiration, masks will remain mandatory in city buildings and on public transportation, as well as the University of Missouri campus and Columbia Public School buildings.
While some businesses may choose to continue asking customers to wear masks, others will not. This leaves the public with the question of what to do with the masks that have been collected over the course of the pandemic.
Avery Blakely is a freshman at MU, who said she will hold onto her masks even after requirements are lifted.
“I think in a long time, it'll be kind of a novelty to have because hopefully, you know, everything goes away,” she said. “Then it'll just be this crazy thing that we had to do.”
She said she tends to use the reusable masks and plans to keep her collection of 15-20 masks, although she would consider donating to a textile recycling program that could re-use the fabrics.
“I hadn't thought about that before,” Blakely said. “I really like sustainability so, anything I can do for that.”
Nick Bender is also a freshman on MU’s campus who said he would be interested in a recyclable fabric program, if available.
“I feel like I'll probably get rid of them in some fashion,” he said. “If I can donate them somewhere, I would.”
He also said that looking into the future, they may be useful to have around. “I mean, maybe they'll be usable again, at some point in the future,” Bender said. “Or maybe they will be a novelty and just people will be like, ‘oh, it reminds me of that time.’”
Stephanie Carlo, the chair of fashion programs at Stephens College, believes we will see masks on faces for years to come.
“They have become a fashion statement,” she said about the usage of masks.
Carlo said for those who are wanting to get rid of their re-usable masks, most of the materials are recyclable and can be dropped off to places like H&M, who run textile recycling programs. She stressed the importance of washing all materials before dropping them off to be repurposed.
She also said over the next few years, artists may take those readily available materials and use them for art installations and sculptures.
“The thought process of creative people is problem solving with the things they can find in their faces,” she said.
Carlo described a situation in which an art student needs to create a sculpture and may come across a box of masks while searching for materials, which would be an option for their project.
“It is just a way of people expressing what’s currently happening,” she said. “That will be something that will continue to be told through time.”
According to Carlo, the main material used in disposable masks is polypropylene, or melted plastic. The regular disposable face masks are not biodegradable and cannot be recycled.
The World Health Organization advises once you have removed a disposable mask you should immediately throw it away in a closed bin.
Some environmentalists are asking users of disposable masks to snip the ear loops before disposing, in an effort to prevent animals from being caught up in masks that don't make it to landfills.
According to research by OceansAsia, an estimated 1.56 billion face masks entered the planet's oceans in 2020.