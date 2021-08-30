COLUMBIA - Ragtag Cinema will be implementing a new entry requirement starting on Sept. 10.
A valid entry includes a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. Masks will still be required to be worn.
The cinema hired extra staff for once this policy takes effect. The new employees have been trained to check these required forms.
"Kind of like a bouncer at a bar, they will check your I.D. before you buy your ticket," Ragtag Cinema co-custodian Barbie Banks said.
The end goal is to keep the business running while also keeping those safe.
The Ragtag Board of Directors Committee will continuously reassess the health policies. The committee follows the CDC and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services to guide changes.
To see continues updates and get more information, check out the Ragtag Cinema website.