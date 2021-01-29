MOBERLY - Just like Pettis and Audrain County, Randolph County held a mass vaccination event Friday. Residents from around mid-Missouri drove to Rothwell Park in Moberly to wait in line for their COVID-19 vaccine.
Online sign-up and registration were required before the event, but if you forgot your paperwork at home, you could fill it out there too. Registration was crucial to the set up, Sharon Whisenand, Administrator of the Randolph County Health Department said.
“I really feel confident that we’re getting those people immunized who need to be,” Whisenand said.
Although it was a massive undertaking to set up, Whisenand said that collaboration between the staff and agencies made the vaccination event happen.
On Monday, Jan. 25, Randolph County learned they were getting the vaccine and would be working with the Missouri National Guard to administer it. Four days later, every slot on their signup was full and cars were waiting about an hour to receive their vaccine.
Mid-Missouri resident Joleta Harlan was pleased her county finally received the vaccine.
“I was anxious before, but it’s been wonderful, and I’m glad that Randolph County has got some vaccines so we can have it,” Harlan said.
The Randolph County Health Department had 22 employees and 30 to 50 nurses working on the event, along with Moberly Parks and Recreation, the Moberly Police Department, the Randolph County Sheriff, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Randolph County Emergency Ambulances and nursing students from three colleges in the area.
Registered nurses and some student nurses were those who administered the vaccine. The police and sheriff's department, MSHP, and the National Guard all worked on crowd control and logistics.
After receiving their vaccine in their car at one of five stations, patients were then told to wait for observation for 15 minutes, or 30 if you have allergies.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Governor Mike Parson said the mass vaccination clinics would have the ability to vaccinate up to 2,500 patients per day.
“We’re very optimistic that we will give out all of our vaccines,” Whisenand said after seeing online registration fill up so quickly.
Not only was that optimism justified, as hundreds of cars waited in line, excitement and positivity was also something seen during the event.
Mid-Missouri resident Theresa McSwain said the line was worth it.
“I’m feeling great, it’s been a long time coming, even the hour wait was worth it,” McSwain said.
Major Rhonda Brown of the Missouri National Guard described the scene as rewarding. She said that even though they were out since 7 a.m. setting up, cars were already lined up at 9 a.m.
She said the collaboration between agencies has truly been what made this possible.
“Emotions are high and there is lots of positive energy to get this vaccine [clinic] kicked off,” Brown said.
The Randolph County vaccine drive-thru will be open until 6 p.m. and required pre-registration.
The Missouri National Guard, the Bothwell Regional Health Center and the Pettis County Health Center are partnering to hold a community mass vaccination clinic Jan. 28 through Jan. 30. For more information, click here.