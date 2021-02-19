RANDOLPH COUNTY- Randolph County' Health Department's second dose mass vaccination clinic has been rescheduled for Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone who received their first dose on Jan. 29 at Rothwell Park should return for their second dose at the park. You can download and fill out the Pfizer second dose screening form here.
Everyone should arrive at the same time they were scheduled at the previous clinic. The department says do not come early, to avoid traffic backup.
Bring your vaccination record card to the event. If you lost the card, contact the health department prior to the clinic date for a replacement.
If the vaccine does not arrive as expected, Randolph County has a backup date of Tuesday, March 2 at Rothwell Park.