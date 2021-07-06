COLUMBIA - The delta variant has been traveling fast throughout Missouri.
On June 23, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) issued a health advisory in relation to the emergence of the variant strain in the state.
As of July 6, 73.3% of Missouri's COVID-19 cases were the delta variant, per CDC data. Missouri is the leading state in delta variant cases.
The Sewershed Surveillance Project tracks COVID-19 variants using wastewater. Marc Johnson PhD, is a professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at MU and is one of the researchers that has been working on the project.
“We get wastewater samples, we isolate the RNA and we sequence it. From the sequence we can detect which variant is present. We have now detected a variant in every sewer shed in Missouri that we have tested," Johnson said.
The second week in May is when the project detected the first delta variant in Branson.
"The next week we saw it again and this time in both of Branson’s waste water treatments, we saw it in Licking and Brookfield," Johnson said.
Johnson explained that “99.9% of what we see in the wastewater correlates with what they see with the number of cases."
"I mean if we see a spike [in the wastewater], they always have a ton of patients. If we see nothing, that almost means they don’t have many patients, unless something has happened to the sample,” he explained.
The map below shows that Columbia's viral load either "increased by 40% or more from last week, or increased by 25% or more for the last two weeks."
“Everywhere where the delta virus has arrived, I am expecting to see a spike in cases two to three weeks later," Johnson said.