CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County is now considered a COVID-19 hot spot. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued the advisory Thursday, after the county saw a 30% spike in new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Callaway joins Cole, Osage, Miller, Morgan and Camden counties as mid-Missouri counties with active COVID-19 hot spot advisories.

Over the past two weeks, Callaway has reported 867 cases per 100,000 people, one of the highest rates in Missouri. Callaway currently has 501 active cases, plus another 48 cases in the Department of Corrections and 12 cases in the State Hospital, according to the health department's dashboard. There have been 48 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Fulton resident Jon Maddox thinks masks are still the main thing keeping people safe.

"I do believe that back when the mask were mandatory, I think that the rates went quite a bit lower I do believe, and vice versa now, you're not seeing hardly people wearing them and it's apparently rising up quite severely," Maddox said.

Maddox is urging other people in the county to do what they can to keep people safe.

"Definitely do the six feet apart, you know, wear the mask, wash your hands constantly and just do the best you can to make others safe," Maddox said.

Another thing people can do to keep other people safe is to get vaccinated. Callaway County has 33.8% of their population fully vaccinated. This number is still well below the 70% to 80% vaccination rate experts say communities need to minimize the spread.

KOMU 8 reached out to the Callaway County Health Department, Callaway County Commission and the City of Fulton for comment. All three offices did not respond to our requests.