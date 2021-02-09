COLUMBIA -- Missouri's Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (DHEWD) has extended its 'Return Strong' Missouri contract series through 2021. This series is dedicated to supporting Missourians who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and want to get back on their feet.
On Feb. 9, the department will host its first statewide career fair of the year. In addition to statewide career fairs, the department also coordinates specialized fairs that cater specifically to jobs in healthcare, manufacturing and more. The department plans to host a career fair every other week through June 2021.
The department began hosting virtual career fairs in summer 2020. The series was created as an initiative, tied to Governor Mike Parson's Show Me Strong recovery plan.
Department director, Dr. Mardy Leathers, said the Return Strong series isn't just for Missourians seeking jobs.
"Return Strong also allows Missourians access to training programs, benefit programs, like filing for unemployment, as well as helping those prepare to get back in the workforce," Leathers said.
As of Dec. 2020, the unemployment rate in Missouri is 5.8%. Compared to Nov. 2020, there was an increase in this rate of 1.3%.
Leathers said this isn't something to worry about too much because while the unemployment rate increased, so did the civilian labor force. That means there was an increase in both the number of employed and unemployed Missourians and people entering or reentering the labor force.
"What we've seen is more individuals reconnect with the workforce, either because of the stimulus bills that are expanding unemployment insurance and they exhausted their benefits, or they're starting to search for work again," Leathers said. "This tells us that people are coming back, people are looking for jobs, people are looking for employment."
According to the 2020 Missouri Department of Labor annual report, the three CARES Act benefit programs, paid over $2,156,000,000 unemployment benefits to Missourians. Currently, only the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) is still serving Missourians. That program is set to expire on March 13, unless otherwise extended.
The state unemployment rate at the start of the pandemic was 10.2%. Leathers said the department's Return Strong series has played a part in helping bring down this rate.
"Since starting the initiative at the end of July last year, we've seen over 5,000 job seekers and over 400 employers at our career fairs," Leather said.
The department said as of Feb. 8, there are nearly 400 registrants and over 70 employers for its Feb. 9 career fair. Leathers said because registration will stay open through the event, he expects that number to increase through the day.
While their fairs are held online, Leathers included that there were also opportunities to get connected to employment by visiting one of the Missouri's job centers, in the case an attendee isn't the most tech savvy.
The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on the department's virtual fair site.